Police FC secured their first StarTimes Uganda Premeir League win of the season as they beat new entrants MYDA FC 3-1 at King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

The result enabled the cops to climb from 11th to third position in the two games played so far.

Police’s opening goal came in the first minute through lethal forward Ben Ochen . Eric Senjobe registered the second for the cops in the 25min. In the 39’ Nsimbe Ibra pulled one back for the hosts but his effort was watered down by Ochen who scored the third for Abdallah Mubiru’s side in the 68th minute to put the game out of rich.

Mubiru left elated by the performance

“We thank God the most gracious and most merciful for the win. I thank my players for the show they have put up, it was a good win and indeed sweet for us to celebrate.”

For MYDA FC it was a rude welcome into this stage and head coach Musafiri Abdu Samadu says the simple mistakes made by the players cost them.

“It’s our first game, the goals we conceded were just simple mistakes. in the league You win today and you lose tomorrow. But I have confidence and believe in the boys that we shall make it. “

MYDA FC is at home to Onduparaka FC on Friday while Police travels away to Kitara on Saturday.