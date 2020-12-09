The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has said that more candidates have registered for national exams this year.

The registration of candidates started on October 22, 2020, a week after the re-opening of schools and the process went on until November 30, 2020, according to UNEB officials.

However,the board gave a grace period of one week that ended on Monday December 7 to enable the new centres to effectively finalise the process, and give an opportunity to those who may not have registered within the set period to do so.

“A total of 1,181 ,666 candidates have registered for all the three levels compared to one million, one hundred and thirty eight thousand candidates (1,138,000), who registered last year,”an official noted in a statement.

This represents a percentage increase of 3.8.

Headteachers are required to display the draft registers to enable candidates verify their registration data and the exercise will go on until the end of the term.

Officials said in case of any errors, amendments can be effected at UNEB.

“They should specifically look out for errors with respect to names of candidates, spellings and order of names, photographs of candidates to ensure they are not mismatched, gender, date and year of birth, subjects and papers offered by the candidate, institutional choices, and funding code,” the official said.

For PLE candidates, an amendment form can be downloaded from the UNEB website while for UCE and UACE candidates, an amendment request should be made to UNEB on the school letter head, and the required documents attached.