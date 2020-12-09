Uganda has also put in its application for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

According to Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services in the Ministry of Health, the process of acquiring the vaccine is now “in advanced stages” and the health ministry will announce once this is ready.

“For Uganda, the Ministry has quantified and applied for the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the process is in advanced stage,” Dr. Mwebesa said in a press statement.

Dr. Mwebesa said the government confirmed that the Astra Zeneca vaccine went through World Health Organization (WHO) clearance and approval.

The development comes following the news that the government had authorized the Chinese community in Uganda to import a COVID-19 vaccine for their citizens in the country.

Ugandans on social media asked the government why the Chinese could be allowed to import a vaccine while leaving out Ugandans.

Dr. Mwebesa said that the vaccine that the Chinese want to import is still under research and it is not approved by the WHO.

“We are not sure of its potency or safety hence Government cannot import it for use by Ugandans. The Chinese in Kapeeka want to import the vaccine for use by Chinese nationals only, since they claim they are already using it in their home country,” Dr. Mwebesa said.