All government agencies have been asked to suspend Christmas and end of year festivities.

In a letter to all Accounting Officers and heads in the Central, Local Government and State-Owned Enterprises and Public Corporations, the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Treasury, Patrick Ocailap, said the economy is faced with expenditure pressures and as such, the government is undertaking efficiency measures which entail needing to adjust spending during this festive season in government agencies and ministries.

“Consequently, this is to direct you not to organize Christmas and end of year parties, as well as not engage in the printing of Christmas Cards, Diaries, Calendars, buying of Christmas gifts and hampers and anything else related to such expenditures,” the letter reads in part.

The PS suggested that government agencies and ministries should use electronic options to deliver the relevant messages they might want to pass on.

Last month, the government indefinitely suspended payment of all allowances for its workers due to poor cash flow.

The suspended payments included lunch, mileage, transport, and overtime allowances which constitute nearly 80 percent of Civil Servant’s upkeep as their payroll salaries are mostly inadequate.