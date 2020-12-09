The Minister of East African Community Affairs, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire laughed at National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine’s presidential ambitions.

“I like Kyagulanyi’s music but I don’t appreciate his leadership style. He is a gifted musician but as a leader, he is wanting. If you think Kyagulanyi can make a better Uganda, let him prove it. Somebody who doesn’t appreciate the power of debate! Someone who tells people to crowd in the era of covid-19! Excuse me, Uganda deserves better,”Otafiire said on Tuesday as he addressed a scientific meeting of NRM leaders from Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Sheema, Mitooma and Buhweju districts in the Greater Bushenyi.

“I went to the bush to fight for ideas and not individuals. We didn’t fight to hand over power to civilians but to make Uganda a better place than we found it.”

The tough-talking Otafiire told the NRM party leaders that it is only foolhardy for someone whose political party is not well-grounded to think they can come and in no time oust the ruling NRM party.

“There are places where NUP is unknown, so how do you expect to win in those areas when people are not aware you are existing? I appreciate him as a musician but not his leadership style and message. There is a difference between Bobi Wine and Kyagulanyi. Bobi Wine is a musician and if he was to come here, I would go to see him but as a presidential candidate I don’t appreciate his message,” Otafiire stung the NUP principal.

Campaigns for Museveni

The NRM flag bearer for Ruhinda County said when the National Resistance Army went to the bush, Uganda was a failed state but noted the situation has been turned around for the best adding that it is appalling for opportunists who want to take advantage of their sweat.

“When we came we found Uganda was full of hunger. We haven’t fully done everything but people are able to eat. Those who abuse the president walk free and no one touches them. We found no roads but you can see them. We found the national treasury had no money but we now boast of trillions,”Otafiire said as he received a thunderous clap from the listening party leaders.

“When you have a team beating others, why change it? If you have a good team captain, why change him for someone totally unable to do the job? I caution you again some political opportunists who have seen the country progress and want to enjoy the fruits. Don’t mind the opportunists.”

Describing Museveni as a good captain who has delivered team Uganda to victory in the past, Otafiire asked Ugandans to continue voting for the NRM presidential candidate so he can deliver on the mission.

Otafiire’s comments come on the back of similar sentiments by the NRM Vice Chairperson in charge of Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula who said Kyagulanyi, a musician does not have the credentials to lead Uganda.

“I see someone coming up with a diploma in music, dance and drama wanting to take power in this country. This is not a theatre and Uganda is not going to be an experiment anymore,” Mukula said at President Museveni’s campaign meeting with youths from Bugisu region at Mbale SS playgrounds last month.

“This is not going to be a laboratory for testing on how you can manage the future just like we failed in the past. We must secure our future.”