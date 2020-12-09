The Independence struggles in the late 50s and early 60s led to the declaration of Independence in Uganda on 9th October 1962.

This glimmer of hope disappeared in thin air within the shortest possible time. The Country that was born called Uganda began experiencing lots of indications of undemocratic tendencies.

It was extremely unfortunate that the democratic foundation of Uganda was destroyed by our greedy leaders of the 60s and 70s. It took 18 years before Uganda could hold general elections in 1980.

The 1980’s Elections were to plunge the Country into deep chaos leading to the revolutionary struggles with the main force led by the Late Andrew Kayiira and President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta after the amalgamation of two independent groups.

When NRA rebels took power in 1986, the reorganization of the Country started, and immediately a pro-people and popular Constitution-making process was started.

This led to the formation of the Justice Benjamin Odoki Commission that consulted Ugandans in all the regions and submitted a report of the Country our people who suffered for so long due to wars wanted.

This is the famous 1995 Constitution.

The 1995 Constitution is the last pro-people Constitution this Country has ever had. It sets the new paths our people must take in-terms of Governance and the rule of law.

Our politics was too reformed by the 1995 Constitution.

Above all, Democracy was born with the first cleanest general elections held in 1996 under a broad-based Movement Political System which recognized all Ugandans as one people and emphasized individual merit than Political affiliation.

As a political organization based on core values and principles of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-Economic transformation, and Democracy, NRM over the 34 years has progressively implemented these values. Today, Democracy in Uganda is a reality.

The Country now holds regular Elections every five years. This is going to be the 6th General elections to be held under the NRM Government in a space of fewer than 35 years.

We must be cognizant of the fact that Uganda spent in total 34 years holding only two general elections, one the bungled elections of 1980 and another one of 1996.

Conclusively, Uganda is doing better democratically under the NRM Government than under any other Government before.

Internal Democracy is deepening in some parties with NRM leading

Democracy can only flourish under a Multiparty Political System if Internal Democracy is best practiced in the existing parties.

Parties must show internal democratic best practices which can then be mirrored at the National Level.

NRM party is leading this best practice of internal Democracy though with a few mistakes. No system is perfect including Biological Systems with self-automated negative feedback mechanisms to regulate deviations from the set points/reference points.

Other Political parties are too picking up and we must support their internal democratic processes to promote greater best practices of Democracy at the National level.

Democracy prevents chaos caused by military coups that are indicator features of lack of Democracy in a Country.

We are better off with Democracy than anarchy which has grave consequences. Promoting Democracy is, therefore, our Strategic National Interest.

Siasa Na Weka Uganda. Tena Siasa Kawayida/muzuri Na Weka.

MATUA JOB RICHARD

NRM CADRE

@JobMatua

[email protected]

0780264121/0703366579