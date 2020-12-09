Police FC secured their first StarTimes Uganda Premier League win of the season after they beat new entrants MYDA FC 3-1 at King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo .

The result enabled the cops to climb from 11th to third position after two games played so far.

Police’s opening goal came in the first minute through lethal forward Ben Ochen Eric Senjobe registered the second for the cops in the 25th minute before Nsimbe Ibra pulled one back for the hosts in the 39th minute.

However Ochen added a third for Police to put the game out of reach for MYDA.

Police FC’s coach, Abudallah Mubiru was elated by the performance.

“We thank God the most gracious and most merciful for the win. I thank my players for the show they have put up. It was a good win and indeed sweet for us to celebrate.”

For MYDA FC it was a rude welcome to this stage and head coach Musafiri Abdu Samadu said simple mistakes made by the players cost them.

“It’s our first game. The goals we conceded were just simple mistakes. In the league you win today and you lose tomorrow. But I have confidence and belief in the boys that we shall make it,” he said.

MYDA FC next game will be against Onduparaka FC on Friday while Police travels away to Kitara on Saturday.