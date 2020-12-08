National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has called upon voters in Koboko to embrace and vote for the National Resistance Movement candidate in the race.

Bobi Wine who was in the area to campaign for his presidency called upon supporters to rally behind NRM’s DR Charles Ayume.

“I have studied Mr. Ayume for a long time and he inspires me. Today I tell the people of Koboko to vote for him. I know he will not say anything good about me but wherever he is, tell him that I support him, ” Bobi Wine said.

Dr. Ayume obliterated Evelyne Anite in the NRM primaries to carry the flag, he, however, faces competition from Charles Yakani, an independent candidate backed by Anite.

Dr. Ayume, an admirer of President Museveni and former State House employee has been campaigning for NRM’s presidential candidate, asking voters to support only NRM flag bearers.

“Let us stick to the party flag bearers at all levels from LC to the Presidency. Let us focus on Koboko’s development,”Ayume said in a tweet recently.

Nile Post understands that NUP did not field any candidate in Koboko.

Kyagulanyi added that the idea that a president must elect ministers from his party alone is not well thought and in his government, if elected, ministers will be appointed across all the political parties.

“When I am president, the cabinet will comprise of ministers from all political parties and regions of the country.

I want to have ministers who are free to disagree with the person of the President and don’t have to fear for their lives when they disagree with me,” Kyagulanyi said.

This is just days after Kyagulanyi openly campaigned for parliament speaker Rebecca Kadaga in Kamuli recently.

It should be noted that NUP has a candidate in the race for woman MP of Kamuli