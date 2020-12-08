The Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen.David Muhoozi has welcomed a team from the National Defence College (NDC) of Kenya at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya.

The team which is on a study tour in Uganda is led by Lt Gen Adan Mulatap.

Addressing the delegation, Gen Muhoozi emphasized the strategic importance of the training program which enables participants to see the world from a wider angle, adding that both Uganda and Kenya have a lot in common as bot neighbours and strategic friends.

“You come at a time with very many dynamics, opportunities and trends. Use this time to understand our perspective on the trends and issues that bind us together,” the CDF said.

Gen. Muhoozi told his visitors that Uganda is in the final phase of establishing a National Defence College, noting that Kenya’s National Defence College is a benchmark for Uganda’s project.

In his remarks, the head of the Kenyan delegation Lt. Gen Adan Mulata applauded his hosts for the warm reception but also the richness of the program that concentrated on the general security, economic and geopolitical issues in Uganda.

He also applauded the UPDF for the vital role in combating terrorism threats in the region and being a champion in every regional aspects and activities.

“We are proud of you and want to congratulate you for being part of the pacified Uganda and regional security,”Lt.Gen.Mulata said.

The head of Kenya’s delegation noted that such engagements strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries’ armies.

The function was also attended by the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj. Gen George Igumba, the Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, the Defence Spokesperson and Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso among other senior UPDF officers.