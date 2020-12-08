Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, were the headline performers at the just-concluded 2020 Nyege Nyege “phygital experience”, which was held over the weekend.

The festival featured several performances from artists and DJs alike who performed throughout the weekend live on several online and social media platforms and NBS TV.

The festival reached its peak on Saturday, September, 5 when the organisers, Talent Africa and

Bell Lager, revealed a special brunch at the Ninety9 restaurant at Naguru Skyz Hotel that would feature a performance from Sauti Sol.

The group revealed that this was the first time they had left their home country since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic and took the socially distanced crowd through some of the songs from their new album, Midnight Train, which was released in June this year.

The acoustic performance saw crowds enjoy tracks like Insecure, Suzanna, Nenda Lote, as well as some of the old songs like Melanin.

The brunch also featured opening acts from Herbert Ssensamba and Allan Toniks.

Nyege Nyege, which kicked off on December 3 featured performances from Jose Chameleone, Weasel, Cindy Sanyu, Beenie Gunter, Karole Kasiita, Otim Alpha, Don Zilla and many more.

Artists weren’t the only entertainment that made it to the Nyege Nyege experience as there were several DJs including Slikbak, Naselow, Kas Baby, Ciza, Jay Selector Jay and many more, who kept crowds entertained throughout the weekend.

The festival was topped off by a performance from the legendary Afrigo Band and Joanita Kawalya on NBS TV on Sunday night.

Throughout the weekend, attendees also enjoyed AV installations, a specially curated film program, fitness and dance workshops, puppet shows from Central Africa, performance art from Kinshasa, rasta cooking shows and an online art gallery.