The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Norbert Mao has called for the disbandment of regional ministries saying they are doing nothing.

Mao who addressed several rallies in Soroti, Amuria, Katakwi before proceeding to Kapelebyong district promised his supporters that he would set up a tribunal that will undertake the compensation of all the war victims across the country

“I can’t even remember one sentence from the minister of Teso or for Luwero or for the North. All those ministries should be disbanded. In our manifesto we proposed war victim compensation act which will create war victim compensation funds.With that there will be no need to have regional ministries,”said Mao.

Mao explained that compensation is one of the key interventions his government will prioritise to empower the people of Teso.

“Nobody has ever said Norbert Mao is not fit to lead Uganda. My expectation is very high. One day I will be the last man standing in this country,”he said.

He also promised to address issues of cattle rustling by ensuring that Karimojong communities get valley dams for watering their animals.

He promised that DP would introduce a federal system of governance led by the prime minister and a ceremonial president appointed on a regional rotational basis.

“We believe that we should evolve power away from Kampala and aspire to Federalism so that there is greater autonomy.We believe in changing the system of government away from presidential to parliamentary systems,”he said.

He pledged to address the issue of porous borders citing act as access points to insecurity through the infiltration of illegal guns.