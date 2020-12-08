Fashion lovers were treated to glitz and glam at this year’s Fashion Revolution Expo in a virtually held fashion event that was streamed live on social media.

The Fashion Revolution Expo is a movement that supports, develops, promotes and establishes people in arts and fashion, by giving them a platform to reach a global market and is now in its second year running.

This year’s edition comprised a runway with presentations highlighting designers’ collections with inspiration drawn mostly from fashion, beauty and elegance as well as youth and female empowerment.

Held under the theme “dipped in fashion” exquisite fashion concepts bronzed in beauty and elegance showcased on the runway with some of the designers including Zoe-Girl Couture, JK Plus Size Fashions, Ethereal, Moriah, Duh Tah Fashion, and Tesi Fashions showcasing.

“The Expo is intended to foster talent and skill among young, passionate and artistic designers by giving them a platform to showcase their designs. The Fashion Revolution Expo is the first of a kind fashion event that brings together different designers to share a stage, and I believe if we work together towards a common goal,” said Vivianna Zoe, the founder.

“The role played by financing or strategic investments from key stakeholders like the government is one that shouldn’t be taken lightly for it can go a long was in boosting our Fashion Industry to greater heights and by so doing, more opportunities will be created in the long run for individuals and companies that have heavily invested their time, finances or resources in the fashion industry.”

The event was graced by some of the acclaimed personalities like Joram Muzira, Creative Director and CEO of Joram Model Management, media personality Solomon Sserwanja who was accompanied by his

wife, Cedric Singleton, ‎Black Market Records president, the distinguished teacher, Rabbi Daniel Malinga, among other few invited guests who watched the proceeding at Sheraton Hotel Kampala while the rest of the audience joined in virtually.

The guests were also thrilled with an outstanding performance from sensational saxophonist, Jose Sax.