Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said that his unpleasant hospital experience left him wondering how ordinary Ugandans access medical care and urged government to boost the health system.

Lukwago jetted back into the country on Monday from Nairobi where he was rushed last month to acquire specialized treatment for Acute Anaphylaxis.

In a press conference held at his home in Wakaliga, Lukwago said that he felt life leaving his body and he is glad to return home alive.

“I felt terrible. I called Dr. Kizza Besigye and told him that it feels like I am dying,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago said that when he was finally out of danger, his thoughts ran to the ordinary Ugandan who might not have a privilege of being rushed to Nairobi like he was.

Lukwago urged government to abide by the Abuja Declaration where it is a signatory, to boost the health sector.

“We should come together as a country to see that tax payers money is not wasted on useless things like the classified expenditure and teargas. Our people are going to die,” Lukwago said.

African countries, Uganda inclusive, met in Abuja in April 2001 and signed on a declaration that set a target to allocate at least fifteen percent of their country’s annual budget to improve health care while urging donor countries to support them more.

In this year’s budget however, Uganda allocated only 2.7 trillion (about six percent) of the shs 45 trillion 2020/2021 budget to health care, something Lukwago says that needs to change.

Lukwago said that government should also pay health workers more to avoid brain drain saying that almost all the doctors who worked on him in Nairobi where Ugandans who were forced to work in Kenya because of the poor pay back home.

Lukwago started his press briefing with prayer, saying God had granted him another chance to live and he will not take that for granted.

Before his transfer to Nairobi, Lukwago was admitted at Rubaga Hospital and he thanked Dr. Kizza Besigye, Dr. Andrew Ssekitoleko and all the medical team that worked tirelessly to save his life.

The press conference was well attended by family and dignitaries from the Forum for Democratic Change who promised to traverse the city to look for votes that will see him keep the Lord Mayor status in 2021.

On his part, Lukwago said that he will pose his campaigns until he completes that the dose he was given.