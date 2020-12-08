The senior presidential spokesperson Don Wanyama has expressed delight at the rate at which National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is canvassing for votes for NRM flag bearers.

Wanyama said that very soon, Bobi Wine will be telling people to cast their votes for NRM’s candidate, Yoweri Museveni.

Wanyama’s comments came after Bobi Wine endorsed NRM Parliamentary flag bearer for Koboko Municipality seat, Dr. Charles Ayume.

“I have studied Mr. Ayume for a long time and he inspires me. Today I tell the people of Koboko to vote for him. I know he will not say anything good about me but wherever he is, tell him that I support him, ” Bobi Wine said.

Just two days ago, Bobi Wine while campaigning in Kamuli endorsed Kamuli woman MP aspirant and speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga, another NRM flagbearer.

According to Wanyama, the singer cum politician is slowly bending towards endorsing President Museveni.

“Very soon, he’ll tell Ugandans to vote Kaguta Museveni, just watch the space,” Wanyama said.