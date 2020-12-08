Ashworth Barnes, the Chief Executive Officer of 713 Motoring, one of the world’s leading custom automotive company based in the United States of America and is in Uganda for a business trip has said that he is set to open up an automotive company in Uganda.

The custom automotive entrepreneur was ushered into the country by East African Partners (EAP) a company that promotes and markets the region as a viable investment destination.

Ashworth who rose from a humble begin and has now become one of the biggest names in the custom automotive world is currently on a move to push the industry beyond the boundaries and has chosen Uganda as one of his next investment destination.

“I want to come back here and create an atmosphere that is similar to America to give an opportunity to Ugandans to have a lifestyle that they can learn to do some automotive work and offer employment to the work force here,” Ashworth said.

The automotive industry in Uganda is one of the least explored on the continent.

However, the American investor noted that he would be setting up an automotive academic that will serve as a technical institute to train students in various automotive skills.

According to Ashworth, there are a number of resources in Uganda that would enable his business to thrive adding that those that are not readily available can easily be imported from near-by destinations like in Dubai.

“I came for real estate development but as I was exploring the country, I found so many ideas that I can share with my fellow Americans to bring them back here so that they can experience as well so that collectively we can come up with so many investment opportunities,” he noted.

Ashworth revealed that he will as well take up investment into real estate where he intends to construct low-cost houses, agriculture and exportation of Uganda’s products to the US.

The East African Partners (EAP)Managing Director, Isaac Kigozi appreciated the American investor for choosing Uganda as his next investment destination and assured him of support from all relevant government entities as well as the private sector.