A Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) game ranger, Sgt Emmanuel Matsipa has been shot dead in an ambush by poachers in Kibale National Park.

Asasira who was attached to Kibale National Park was killed on Saturday in the areas around Kanyantare in Kyenjojo district according to a statement by UWA Communication Manager, Bashir Hangi.

“The late together with five colleagues were ambushed by about five armed poachers within Kibale National Park who opened fire killing him instantly. The team responded with fire killing one of the poachers while the others fled,” Hangi said.

The deceased who had served the wildlife body for 23 years has been described by the UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha as a hero who died in the line of duty.

“We have lost another hero. The increasing numbers of wildlife throughout the country is because of selfless people like Matsipa. We shall remember him as a brave ranger who put his country first but ended up trading his life for wildlife,” Mwandha said.

However, the wildlife body said they will not tire down in their efforts to protect the wildlife, despite conservation becoming more risking day by day.

“We put our lives on the line day and night in executing our mandate and we call upon the public, especially the communities neighboring protected areas to support us in this cause. We should not allow a few selfish individuals to decimate our wildlife for personal benefit at the expense of all Ugandans,” UWA said.

A number of UWA game rangers have in the past been killed by poachers either through ambushes or during operations to have them(poachers) arrested.

Following the onset of the Coronavirus lockdown around the country, there was a spike in wildlife poaching.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) commissioner for conservation, John Makombo, recently revealed that between February and June, 367 cases of poaching were recorded across the country which represented an increase by 163 cases compared to last year.

In July, Rafiki , a silverback of the famous Nkuringo group was found dead under mysterious circumstances and investigations later indicated that the rare gorilla has sustained an injury by a sharp object that penetrated its left upper part of the abdomen up to the internal organs by poachers in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Whereas the suspects were arrested and one of them sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, the punishment can not be compared to the amount of money the country lost after the death of the rare gorilla which was bringing a number of tourists to the country.