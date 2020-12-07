Yesterday afternoon, Afro-pop sensation, Yemi Alade graced the 3rd edition of the Tanqueray Sunday Brunch special and was treated to a delicious Ugandan full course buffet meal at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Yemi, who flew into the country some time last week ahead of the arrangements being made for the MTV Africa Music Awards that are set for February 2021 was a sight for soar eyes as the country has been deprived of any international act performances this year due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Clad in Beyonce’s Ivy Park X Adidas Collection, Yemi enjoyed her meal with Micheal Kitanda stepping into the restaurant to serenade her and the enchanted guests.

Kitanda took over the spotlight with a stunning medley of some her most popular afrobeats tunes like “Johnny,” “Na Gode,” “Kissing,” among many others to which she honored with a quick photo moment and light dancing before retreating to her room.

The guests who attended the lunch were left mesmerized and in awe as they were treated to Kitanda’s musical performance.

Later on, the Tanqueray UG Brand Ambassador, Lucy Smize gifted one of the delighted brunch guests, Pamela Kankunda, a Tanqueray Gift pack who had enjoyed the gin and tonic cocktails with her lady friends.

“Today was more about celebrating having gotten to this time of the year, a month filled with celebration and festivities and what better way to add more of this than to share with those who appreciated the gin and tonic served today,” she intimated.

The day ended with guests looking forward to the December holiday for the Christmas season and end of the year parties.