The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has castigated some party members who are still holding mass rallies and processions contrary to Covid-19 guidelines.

While addressing the media on Sunday in Kampala, the party national treasurer Rose Namayanja, asked police to desist from the habit of applying the law selectively.

Namayanja’s call came as she responded to reports that some NRM candidates, including the State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo were holding open air rallies in Kyotera, in contravention of the law.

Last week, Kasolo who is also seeking reelection held mass rally in the area attracting big number of people violating Covid-19 guidelines.

“Let the law enforcement officer do their work, when we saw the picture and the videos of Hon Kasolo, the Secretary General [Kasule Lumumba] immediately called the Inspector General of police and wondered why such a rally would be allowed and she was told that the police had sent a team to investigate the matter,”Namayanja said.

According to Namayanja, Kasolo defended himself saying opposition candidates are also holding the rallies in the same area unchecked therefore he wanted to show them that the party has enough support in the area.

She also noted that NRM district executive committee members successfully commenced door-to-door campaigns in their villages together with the village committee.

“Based on the results from the field, the door-to-door strategy is very supportive and I doubt if there is any party that has the same organisational capacity as the NRM,”she said.

“That is why to us, rallies are not the only ways of campaigning and it’s not by accident that we choose the village-based mobilisation strategy,” Namayanja added.

She said the members are supposed to constitute teams among the village members.