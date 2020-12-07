The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba has tested positive for COVID and an unidentified number of staff attached to president Museveni, according to a source inside the Ministry of Health.

According to the source, Lumumba has been in self-isolation until four days ago when she was checked into Mulago to look into her case.

“She is asymptomatic, but she checked into Mulago for the last four days. She will be fine,” a source at the ministry intimated.

The source also revealed that a number of NRM officials have tested positive since, while many cases may be asymptomatic and others have adamantly refused to isolate in the aim of keeping up with Museveni’s campaigns.

“There is a member of the secretariate who got positive results, returned to Kampala, and sat for a few days then went back without finishing the days of isolation. There are many such cases not only in NRM but all over, people are not heeding to the rules of isolation once they notice they are not badly off,” the source added.

According to the source, at least five members of Museveni’s staff have also since tested positive for COVID-19, and have been isolated at different facilities.

“The president has been very serious with this, we have about 4-5 members of his staff that have since been checked into different facilities on his orders, he should at least be looked at as an example,” the source said, declining to name the members of staff or their departments.

The source also intimated to Nile Post that at least 6 footballers attached to a soccer club in Entebbe have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The source claimed that these members of the club were found positive after they did a mandatory test to travel for a soccer game outside Uganda.