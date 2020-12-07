The Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Kibaale District has declared Minister Matia Kasaija unopposed for the MP seat of Buyanja County in Kibale after his would be opponent, Paul Kyalimpa dropped out.

According to a letter accessed by Nile Post, the returning officer, Ipeto Aggrey James, noted that Kyalimpa who was an independent candidate, had withdrawn from the MP race, leaving the minister uncontested.

“Please refer to the attached copy of the withdraw letter and the Declaration by the Returning Officer of Hon. Matia Kasaija as unopposed for Buyanja County in Kibaale Electoral District,” the letter noted.

The returning officer did not give any reason as to why Kyalimpa left the race prematurely but a separate document seen by this website shows that Kyalimpa will join the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) as a deputy director general.

Sources told us that Kasaija had faced stiff competition from Kyalimpa and there were fears he could lose the seat.

We have been told that Kasaija, in a series of meetings lured Kyalimpa out of the race in exchange for the juicy post at UIA since as minister of Finance, he oversees UIA.

We are told that he later informed President Museveni who according to a letter dated, November 24, 2020, endorsed the appointment.

“This is to authorise you to go ahead with the recruitment process and have the candidate appointed, if found suitable. The terms of service should be in accordance with the institution’s guidelines,” Museveni said in the letter.

Minister Kasaija now joins a growing list of NRM candidates that have already entered the 11th Parliament.