In very shocking incidents, an alumnus of Uganda Christian University has passed on just hours after he wedded his long-time girlfriend.

Roy Watulo, died Monday morning shortly after his wedding with girlfriend Anita Watulo, a wedding that happened Saturday at the UCU chapel.

The death of Roy Watulo has been confirmed by UCU management; however, the cause of death is still unknown.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roy Watuulo, a son to Dr. Richard Watuulo, the Dean Faculty of Education and Arts. Roy died this morning at 12 a.m. from Kapchorwa District,” a statement from UCU reads in part.

“He had just wedded Anita on Saturday 5th December 2020 from Thornycroft Chapel UCU. Roy and Anita are both UCU Alumni. Please pray for God’s presence in the family during this time of grief,” the statement continued.

Brian Masaba, a brother to Roy Watulo and one of the members of his wedding entourage also confirmed the news, posting shortly above an earlier post which he made during the wedding.

In the post, Masaba promised to share a number of pictures from the wedding later, only for him to return with news of Watulo’s passing.

“Today I attended my young brother’s wedding Roy Watulo wish u the best more pix loading” Masaba posted hours earlier

“friends my brother who wedded yesterday has just died am so devasted,” he posted hours later.