Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has returned to the country following his discharge from hospital in Nairobi.

Lukwago was flown to Kenya’s capital on November 24, 2020 on advice of his doctors in Kampala, having been diagnosed with Acute Anaphylaxis.

He received treatment for his condition at the Aga Khan hospital.

Over the weekend, social media was littered with reports that his situation had deteriorated, but his deputy, Doreen Nyanjura refuted the claims and said that he had stabilized and ready to return.

Lukwago touched down at Entebbe Airport on Monday morning.

Lukwago described the illness as, “horrifying.” He tweeted, “A horrifying experience it has been, but I’m glad that finally I’m out of the woods and now back on my feet. Glory be to the Lord for His grace, blessings and gift of life.”

A horrifying experience it has been, but I'm glad that finally I'm out of the woods and now back on my feet. Glory be to the Lord for His grace, blessings and gift of life. — Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (@EriasLukwago_) December 7, 2020

In a more detailed note on his Facebook page, he expressed gratitude to the medical staff for his successful treatment. He also thank well wishers who had reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.

Lukwago is seeking to retain his seat as Kampala Lord Mayor in the 2021 general election. He is running under the Forum for Democratic Change party (FDC) which he crossed to this year.