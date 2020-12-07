Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat had a rough Sunday campaign as he battled police in Iganga.

Tear gas and live bullets rocked Iganga town as police attempted to disperse crowds that had gathered to listen to the FDC leader pitch why they should vote for him in the upcoming presidential election in January 2021.

The rally was at Namungalwe town centre.

Before the disruption, Amuriat reminded residents of their unrequited longtime loyalty to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). He said that while they had time and again voted for NRM representatives, their area was among the most under developed in the country.

He said, “The people of Busoga played their part by voting for the ruling party, but got no reward at the end.” He pointed to the bad road network in the area.

He pledged to make Jinja an industrial city and give young people access to jobs.

“Our young graduates are suffering only because the current government has not made plans for its people,” he said

Amuriat has pledged to improve road infrastructure in the Iganga district in case he is elected next year.

“Many roads in Busoga are impassable, but Basoga have already voted NRM, it is high time for the people of Busoga to vote for the new Uganda of FDC,” he said.

Police fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse supporters who had caused traffic jam along the Iganga to Jinja main road during the procession.

Police led by Busoga East Police Commander Anatoli Katungwesi and Iganga DPC Kenneth Muheirwe had previously instructed Amuriat to go directly to Namungalwe Province Headquarters where his main meeting was planned, but instead decided to drop by to greet his followers.

Passers-by fled as traders closed their businesses while police fired tear gas and bullets for more than an hour to disperse the crowd of supporters who had stood in the middle of the road listening to their favorite candidate.

Amuriat later got out of his vehicle and confronted District Police Commander Kenneth Muheirwe as to why they fired tear gas at his supporters, but was instead ordered to go straight to Namungalwe Province headquarters for his meeting.

Roadside traffic was at a standstill for more than two hours as police engaged in clashes with Forum for Democratic Change supporters who opposed the decision to order them to move directly to Namungalwe province headquarters.

Amuriat who was accompanied by the female MP aspiring for Iganga on FDC ticket, Mariam Nantale, Iganga Municipal FDC Abed Mudiobole and Namatende Eunice the flag bearer for Bugiri Woman MP decided to walk towards Namungalwe sub headquarters of the province.

Police later fired tear gas and live bullets at the supporters who had accompanied Amuriat to Namungalwe on foot.

Abed Mudiobole urged the people of the Iganga Branch to elect him, as the incumbent president had not kept his campaign promises for the past decade.

Mariam Nantale, Parliament’s female FDC flag-bearer who had previously fought and lost three times, promised to lobby investors to set up development projects in the area in case he is elected.

Nantale said the three times she fought and lost were clear testimony that she is determined to keep all of her campaign promises.

“If I were someone who wasn’t determined I would have given up doing my own business a long time ago,” she said.

Amuriat was expected to hold campaign rallies in Bugweri and Bugiri district later in the day.