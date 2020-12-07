The organizers for the Abryanz Style And Fashion Awards (ASFAs), one of Africa’s biggest red carpet fashion awards have announced that the awards will not take place this year.

This will be the first time since its inception in 2013 that the event is pushed forward.

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards also known as the ASFAs, are continental fashion awards presented annually in Uganda to recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in the fashion industry in Uganda and Africa.

More than 2,000 people grace the event annually.

Brian Ahumuza, the founder of the ASFAs awards said that the awards were started on the idea of people coming together to socialize, network and interact with one another, in the name of celebrating something they all love and support; Fashion.

“Our team did have a sit down, and we did weigh our options, in as far as embracing the new normal goes. But we have never envisioned the ASFAs being a virtually produced show, as this ruins the idea and concept on which the ASFAs started. People coming together, in one room, with all the oomph, flair and glam is what has made the ASFAs what they are today,” Ahumuza said.

Adding: “So, after much consideration, putting into account the safety of our fans and guests, and also the need to give you a show that will be as remarkable and unforgettable like the last 8 years, we have made the tough decision to postpone the event to 2021.”

Ahumuza said that this year and the year to come will be maximized in planning, together with their partners at Talent Africa, to ensure that they deliver a show that will be the best their supporters have ever experienced.

Aly Allibhai, the head of Talent Africa Group who are partners in organizing ASFAs said that with the current health guidelines and ban of public events due to the pandemic, it would have been impossible for the ASFAs to give their guests the same A-list red carpet fashion experience through an online or virtual experience.

“So we have decided to come back next year with a bigger and bolder experience,” Allibhai said.