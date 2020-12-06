As a Christian, there comes a time when you pray and feel like God is ignoring you.

This is the time when most Christians even start to doubt their faith, asking, “Am I not praying enough?”, “Does prayer even work?”

It even gets more complicated when you’re avid reader of the Bible, the Holy book for Christian believers, that is full of scriptures that encourage us to pray and receive almost immediately from God, yet you are not receiving anything despite praying vehemently.

You could be a Christian that has experienced this or even going through it currently, asking yourself why God just won’t answer your prayers?

According to Esther Babirye, a Christian that is passionate about serving God and author of Prayer that works, many times people pray and fail to receive from God because of a number of factors.

“People do not get answered in prayer for different reasons. Some pray outside scripture, some do not pray in the name of Jesus, others engage in sin and very many other attributes,” Babirye says.

Babirye’s statement is backed by the scriptures, for example in John 9:31, the Bible says that, “We know that God does not listen to sinners. He listens to the godly person who does his will.”

If you’re a Christian, who continues to engage in sin, knowingly, how and why then should you be wondering why you’re not receiving from Him?

At times, this sin my not be about you, but your family due to sins of your ancestors and parents. To receive from God, you will have to ask forgiveness and walk in the path that pleases Him.

(Read also: Proverbs 15:29, Job 35:13, İsaiah 1:15)

Prayer That Works

In her book, Prayer That Works, Babirye wrote about her own prayer journey and provides foundations on true, substantial and effectual prayer that she believes anyone that is on a path of believing God and take their prayer life to a new level should have.

Babirye told Nile Post that to have prayers that are answered by God when one prays, Christians should fully submit themselves to God and have faith in their own prayer.

“The Bible says in James 5:16, ‘The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.’

Having our prayers answered entails a couple of things but the most dominant is having a broken spirit submitted to God, Having faith in God, His Word and the Holy Spirit,” Babirye said.

Babirye’s Prayer Life

Babirye told this website that her journey in prayer is sponsored by the Holy Spirit and every waking day, He keeps working on her and drawing me closer to Him.

“In my head, I believe I’ll know I’ve reached when I get to see God in Heaven and dwell with Him forever. Until then, I think every believer is on a journey,”

“My prayer life used to be so religious, lacked passion, posture and concentration. I asked God to birth in me a desire to pray and show me how I ought to pray. It also involved studying the word and seeking the mind of God. Prayer doesn’t change things, IT CHANGES EVERYTHING,” Babirye says.

Babirye says that there is no particular order in which a Christian ought to pray, especially if they are born again Christians like her.

“God is not religious. However, we ought to pray by the leading of the Holy Spirit and you should ask God to teach you how to pray,” Babirye said.

More about Esther Babirye

Esther Babirye is a 3rd born of 4 children. Her identical twin passed while she was young. She is a daughter to Salongo and Nalongo Luwagga.

She attended Kingsway Primary School (2001-2007), Mengo Senior School for O’level (2008-2011) and Greenhill Academy for A’ Level (2012-2013).

Babirye graduated with a Bachelors of Arts with Education : Literature and English at Makerere University (2018).

She’s a Christian, runs a prayer ministry, speaker, business woman and author of Prayer that works Get her book here: https://estherbabirye.org/?product=prayer-that-works