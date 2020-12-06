President Museveni has rubbished claims he is fighting the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and that there is a rift between the two principals.

“For me, I don’t believe in quarreling. What are we quarreling for when we are not working for ourselves but Uganda and Africa? Some people come in with their own aims. There are some opportunists who make money out of lies,”Museveni said.

“They come and say Museveni does not support Kadaga but me as Yoweri Museveni, if I don’t support you I tell you like I told Amin and Obote. If I am against why do I go hiding here and there? This is an insult to say I don’t like someone and I am hiding.”

Museveni made the remarks on Saturday as he met the NRM party leaders from Kamuli and Buyende districts as he concluded his scientific campaigns in Busoga sub-region.

The remarks followed a comment by Bugabula South MP, Maurice Kibalya who asked the President to continue intervening in the in fights between the party leaders in Busoga.

Speaking in response to Kibalya’s comments, Museveni admitted there was bickering that he said he has on several occasions tried to settle by calling both sides to the table but insisted the in fights are fuelled by opportunists.

The President said the self-seekers have equally accused him of fighting the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, who also doubles as the Kamuli Woman MP but dismissed the claims as being baseless.

“Whatever issue we have had with Kadaga, we have discussed and resolved it.

Shs10bn Covid cash saga

Museveni also commented on the shs10 billion Covid-19 saga which appeared to have created a rift between the executive he leads and the legislature led by Rebecca Kadaga.

Following the incident in which MPs allocated themselves shs20 million each to help them in the fight against Coronavirus, Museveni directed that the money be returned.

However, parliament led by speaker Kadaga described this as a direct attack from the executive to the August House and in what seemed as retaliation passed a motion of displeasure condemning Museveni for leading the attack against them.

Speaking about the incident, Museveni said some people wanted him to react harshly to Parliament’s acts but he said he handled the matter professionally.

“Sometimes MPs passed a motion against Museveni but I said I was going to come and sort the issue with them. Some people asked me to remain come but I told them those people have passed a motion against me. They said they would pass another one saying I am wonderful. Another one said although the motion has been passed saying you are good, the earlier one which said you are bad is still there, you must bring another motion to rub it off. I said let it stay there,”Museveni said.

The President insisted that he has always disagreed with Kadaga on some issues but noted they have always sat and sorted out their differences in an amicable way.

“With Rebecca Kadaga on major issues we are still together up to now. There is no outstanding issue on which I don’t agree or she doesn’t agree with my position. I cannot undermine any of our people.”

Museveni however asked leaders from Busoga to concentrate on reuniting the people of Busoga to work together for the prosperity of the region.

Campaigns in Busoga

The NRM presidential candidate who was winding up his campaigns in Busoga told the party leaders that because of wise decisions, government has been able to attract investors who have not only created a number of jobs but also contributed a lot to Uganda’s tax revenue.

He noted that it is because of this tax revenue that government can many things like construction of roads, injecting money in wealth creation programs like youth livelihood program, women fund and Emyooga to benefit the people.

“The Bible says whatever man sows is what they reap and by sowing unity and peace, we have reaped foreigners who by coming here we milk them. The money we get from them is what we give you people For example MTN gives us shs701 billion in taxes and Busoga gets shs402 billion. MTN alone is giving us taxes enough to cover Busoga region and even get surplus,” Museveni said.

He noted that it is because of monies got from tax revenues from foreign direct investments that government has been able to fund several projects including 104km Musita-Namayingo-Busia Road at shs 206.8billion and many others in the region.

“There is nothing we cant do if we priotise it but that means we do this and other things can wait. May be what we should resolve is minimizing consumption and increase spending on development. Once we do this there is nothing we can’t do.”

Museveni also noted that with proper budgeting, all the requests by Busoga leaders for roads and provision of other services in the area would be handled by government.

He however warned youths against involving themselves in violence that he said would send away potential investors into the country.

Wealth creation

Busoga region has been ranked as one of the poorest in the country but according to Museveni, the problem is that people have not engaged in wealth creation but rather subsistence production.

He emphasized the need to change the situation by leaders tackling the problem from its roots.

“When we met in the CEC meeting at Igongo and Chobe, we agreed on a parish based model of wealth creation. I ask you leaders to go back to parish and carry out a census of the homes and how many of them work for only the stomach and how many of them work for both stomachs and their pockets using proper calculation so that we can know how far we have gone. If we don’t do that we shall remain in an unstable situation,” he said.