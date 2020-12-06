President Museveni who is also the NRM presidential candidate has given the land on which the Amber Court Market in Jinja City sits to traders who are currently working in the market.

Museveni, who was campaigning in Busoga sub-region, was asked by the areas NRM leaders to intervene in a matter in which traders are being threatened with eviction by the UPDF that owns the land housing the roadside market located near the roundabout that one negotiates as they enter Jinja City.

Speaking in response to the request, Museveni said he had sought clarification from the army leadership and it was confirmed the land belonged to the UPDF but wondered which interest the force has in land on the roadside.

“I wasn’t aware of this issue but I heard of it yesterday. That land belongs to the army but some people have a roadside market where and I normally see them. I was told the army wants to chase them and take back the land. This morning I checked and found out it was true there was that issue. That whole land used to belong to the army and that wives of soldiers were doing business there and civilians joined,”Museveni said.

“My question was that, what does army need on the roadside? We have decided to give the land to the small people residing there but not the rich people to build houses there.”

Amber Court market

The market is home to more than 2,000 traders dealing in mainly foodstuffs and is regarded as Busoga subregion’s food basket because it attracts traders from nearby districts including Mukono, Kampala and Mbale among others.

However, the market’s existence had been threatened by eviction from the army that wanted to take back its land.

In 2018, the UPDF gave vendors an eviction notice and a three-month ultimatum to vacate the area or be forced out.

However, Jinja Municipal Council has in the past been involved in negotiations with the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs over the matter.