The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has strongly advocated for religious education to remain on the school curriculum.

His message was delivered by Sheikat Radhiya Namakula Lukwiya, the Secretary for Women and Youth affairs at the Uganda Muslim supreme council (UMSC) during the inter-religious and interfaith dialogue in Uganda.

The meeting was organised by the department of Humanities & Language Education at Makerere University.

Mubaje said that given the fact that contemporary challenges such as moral degeneration, domestic violence, drug abuse, rape, defilement, corruption, religious extremism are the on rise due to various Ideologies it necessitates the teaching of values through religious education.

Mubaje called for round table talks among key stakeholders to streamline the religious education curriculum to benefit the learners.

Several research papers were also presented by eminent academicians and university dons such as Prof. Abbas Kiyimba, Dr. Josephine Bweyale, Dr. Paddy Musana and Prof. Anthony Mugagga among others.

In their presentations, the speakers emphasised the need for religious groups to harmonise their common values to be in a firm position to advocate for religious education to continue being taught in Uganda Schools.