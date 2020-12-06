The former chief justice, Bart Katureebe, has warned Judges and other judicial officers to desist from bullying and intimidating lawyers and court witnesses during court sessions.

Katureebe made the remarks while presiding over a dinner for his guests who had come to bid him farewell at his official home in Nakasero.

Katureebe expressed concern that this practice of embarrassing court users has ruined the careers of many lawyers and influenced court rulings.

He said most of the court users especially lawyers and witnesses always get embarrassed over small matters adding that if they are to dispense meaningful justice, such habits must stop.

“We are in court. We are officers of the law. We are officers of Justice. It doesn’t help you to show your power by embarrassing counsels, by embarrassing witnesses because they don’t know how our systems work,” he said.

On his part, his successor, Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo agreed with Katureebe saying that there is no need for judicial officers to embarrass court users.

“Why shout at the lawyers and witnesses? I know some of these lawyers are stubborn but you can still bring them on board. If there is need of adjourning the court, do so and you call the lawyer in your chamber and put him or her to order,”said Owiny Dollo.

He applauded Katureebe for the great work done and the achievements especially streamlining the administration of judiciary during his time of service.

Katureebe also revealed that health issues are some of the reasons why he retired from the public services.

Katureebe officially retired this year after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.