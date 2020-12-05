The festive season is here and Uganda Breweries has announced special gifting offers on the Johnnie Walker range, to spread the holiday cheer.

“Johnnie Walker has been the gift to give since 1820. Our festive offer is the perfect opportunity for people to reward their loved ones and show appreciation to them,” Paul Rwandekeye, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager said.

From the best of collectables to personalised gifts, Johnnie Walker has a blend for that special person that suits their individual character and taste, enabling family and friends to foster deeper connections during the season of giving.

The limited-edition Johnnie Walker & Sons King George V is retailing at Shs3m and Blue Label at Shs850,000 for those who want to gift generously.

Crafted using some of the rarest whiskies from Scotland, the King George V is described by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge as “an exquisite and quite exceptional whisky.”

The Johnnie Walker Aged 18 is going for Shs300,000 and Gold Label Reserve at Shs200,000.

“A Johnnie Walker gift is also the perfect way to raise a glass to colleagues, clients and associates that have walked the journey with you this year,” Rwandekeye said.

“We must agree that 2020 has been a tough year owing to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to curb its’ spread. Even when we cannot hold the traditional big celebrations that this season is known for, this is the time to be merry and a thoughtful Johnnie Walker gift will go a long way in lifting the spirits of people who are special to us,” Rwandekeye added.

The holiday gift packs are available at The House of Walker, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, selected supermarkets and deliveries can be made when you order online via Jumia.