A total of 19 senior police officers have been equipped with knowledge in leadership and management skills from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

The course was closed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Godfrey Golooba, who is the police’s director, Human Resource Development.

Golooba who represented the Inspector General of Police, extended his appreciation to the UMI Director General and the consultants of UMI for the job well-done in training police officers.

He said: “Training is our main focus in building the police into a professional and competent force. It is of great pleasure that UMI has trained our senior officers to enhance their knowledge in leadership and management. The police had identified leadership skills as a gap at the management level,”he said.

He added that the goal of the training is to improve one’s ability, productivity and performance since it impacts on attitude or behaviour of the trainees, which is an important attribute in contemporary management.

He urged the officers to put into practice the knowledge obtained for the betterment of the institution and Ugandans at large.

“The Uganda government and police leadership have invested so much in skilling you. You are now considered able, productive. High performance is expected of you,” he said

The Director General UMI, Dr. James L. Nkata appreciated police management for choosing UMI to train its officers.

He said the cordial cooperation between UMI and police should continue.

According to the Senior Commissioner of Police Charles Birungi, who represented the trained officers, the course is one of its kind to be conducted for senior leadership in police force.

“It is an indication of the strategic undertaking by leadership of the police to improve the managerial capacity of its officers and it will ultimately improve the institution’s performance,” he said.