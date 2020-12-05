Pamela Aleper, 23, from Karamoja sub region returned to the country this week as a newly crowned Miss Africa Golden, after beating 30 finalists on November 20, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The pageant was holding its third edition and Aleper now becomes the first Ugandan to win the crown, taking over from Amanda Akunne, a Moroccan.

The Nile Post caught up with Aleper for a quick chit-chat about the pageant and her dreams.

Tell us about your self

Pamela Aleper is a simple humble girl. A law finalist from Uganda Christian university. Loves traveling and is passionate about wildlife

Give us a little background about Miss Africa Golden

Miss Africa Golden is a beauty pageant that basically empowers girls, promotes originality, culture and tourism. It also focuses on the African child of the society because children are the future generation.

How were selected to represent Uganda?

I personally picked an interest in this beauty pageant because of what it promotes. It gave an open opportunity to all girls from different African countries to show case about their countries. So on that basis, I didn’t need anyone to select me to compete for it, the mere fact that it gave an open call to all African girls was enough for me to join.

Tell us about your experience during the pageant, what aspects were the judges looking out for?

My experience in miss Africa Golden has been an amazing journey. The judges were looking for various things of which I can point out some; these include the girls confidence, how well you’re equipped with the cultures in your country among others.

What do you think made you stand out?

I can say what made me stand out was probably my confidence

Having returned home, how are you going to use your crown to create an impact in our communities?

With the crown I hold now, I’m actually working on some projects for example, curbing down child trafficking that is happening in Karamoja. Second is I own a pageant house called PAMBLOOM that is offering mentorship to especially girls in the pageant world.

Who inspired you to go for the contest?

The need to stand for an African child in society inspired me to go for it. Children are the future.

Do you think pageants in Uganda are given the attention they deserve?

Yes. I think pageants in Uganda are given the attention and respect they deserve.

Advice to young models who would like to contest in such pageants

My advise to fellow young models is; Nothing is hard to achieve,everything is possible with hard work and determination.