Revelers will be treated to three days of unrivaled fun at this year’s edition of the Roast and Rhyme to be held between December 11 and 13 in the Murchison Falls National Park, organisers have said.

“This year has been quite disruptive and lots of people need to take some time off to relax and unwind. This is yet another opportunity for Bell Lager to step up to the occasion and ensure that our consumers have a good time safely while enjoying the best that Uganda’s tourism and hospitality industry has to offer,” said Simon Lapyem from Uganda Breweries, one of the sponsors of the event.

He noted that revelers will be treated to an unrivaled meat and safari experience during a weekend of COVID-19 –safe fun in one of Uganda’s most beautiful game parks.

Lapyem stressed that the organisers have put in place and will enforce the standard operating procedures put forward by the government and Ministry of Health to ensure revelers remain safe amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will kick off on December 11 with the ‘Bon Fyre Friday’ – an evening of spoken word, freestyle and poetry and on Saturday, revelers will be treated to a game drive through the national park, followed by the ‘Wild Reggae Nyam Nyam’, which will feature live performances from Uganda’s biggest artists.

“The wild Roast and Rhyme has a similar identity as all the other editions – it’s about bringing people together for barbeques and live music performances with the added twist of the game park experience. This edition is another way to do that while getting away from the bustle of the city centre and enjoying the great outdoors,” Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue noted.

According to Simon Lapyem from Uganda Breweries, having been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, the event is one of the ways through which they are trying to breathe life into the hospitality industry.