President Museveni has accused National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi of trying to mislead youths to cause chaos at the Electoral Commission headquarters earlier this week but didn’t succeed.

Kyagulanyi on Wednesday suspended his campaigns and went to the Electoral Commission offices seeking for an explanation on the continued security brutality.

However, speaking to party leaders and flag bearers from the districts of Jinja, Luuka, Mayuge and Jinja city at Dam waters Rugby grounds on Friday afternoon, the NRM presidential candidate said Kyagulanyi’s intention was not seeking for an explanation but rather cause chaos at the election body headquarters.

“The other day, this Bobi Wine was trying to make drama to go to the Electoral Commission. He went alone because they know. He had hoped that he would get groups to help him do damage but all the bad people had got the message that wano wafiira muloge (there’s trouble),”Museveni said.

The President said in the earlier protests, if the security apparatus was not strong, the rioters were going to cause much havoc but noted that the way they were handled sent a warning to many who had wanted to cause more chaos to start moving with caution.

“Sometimes I stay in the background because I don’t like imposing my views on people. If you force me you get it like these ones who were rioting in Kampala, attacking people in yellow. That the mistake someone had made was wearing yellow and undressing them!Those who did so (undressed and attacked women) are no longer here now and that’s what you get when you go over certain boundaries.”

“You saw these people being manipulated by foreign groups and that they are to burn down Kampala! They tried but go the medicine. I can tell you they now know(the consequences)”

Youths

Museveni warned the youth against being used by people with selfish interests but noted government is ready to help the out in terms of jobs and money for wealth creation.

He noted that programs like the youthlivehood program and Emyooga are meant to help out these groups of people but also the industrial parks will create a number of jobs where many of the jobs youths will be employed.

“For instance, these youths who have been making trouble are very easy to deal with. They have been misused by some of the infiltrators being used by foreigners whom we know. For the youths, their issues are social economic and genuine. This is very good because in the past we had people pushing programs of tribes and religions. These have no issue of tribe but social-economic. We are ready to help them,”Museveni noted.

He noted that as part of the youth livelihood program, government has sent a total shs17 billion to Busoga sub-region in the past four years and this has benefited 25140 youths but noted that parliament should support him in advocating for increasing the money that goes into such programs so that many people benefit.

Museveni noted the same should be done for other funds meant to ensure people create wealth.