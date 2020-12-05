The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has hailed the deceased spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim Community, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte as a good person.

“I want to take this opportunity on behalf of behalf of parliament and the people of Busoga to extend sincere condolences to the family of Sheikh Muzaata,”Kadaga said on Saturday on the sidelines of President Museveni’s scientific campaign meeting with NRM leaders from Kamuli and Buyende in Kamuli district.

Kadaga said whereas Muzaata has been vocal and controversial, he was generally a good man

“He has been an icon in the Muslim community. He has been very visible and vocal but sometimes controversial. He has been a very interesting person.”

The Speaker of Parliament used the opportunity to urge the public to adhere to Coronavirus guidelines put in place by government to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I want to remind the public that Covid-19 is there and real. Continue washing hands, sanitizing and putting on the mask.”

Muzaata, who died on Friday at the Kampala International Hospital where he had been admitted two weeks ago will be buried later today.