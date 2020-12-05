Moaning during sex is like praying. You know your intentions and what you want, but you let words flow when you get to the actual praying.

It is like when the spirit takes over, and you start speaking in tongues, it ceases to be about your mind, and your heart takes over.

When you lay in bed with your man, free your mind and live in the moment. Do not overthink things. Some women go-ahead to ask their friends what they say in bed. Sigh.

Why would you want to know what I say when I lay in bed with him, I probably do not remember because, in that moment, I can’t lie to him. I will tell him exactly how he makes me feel or how I want him to make me feel.

The thing about moaning is that sometimes you don’t have to say the actual words, but he will get your message, and your body will communicate.

That moment when he hits the right spot, it is your duty to tell him to “keep it right there for a moment,” and that that is the right spot.

Some women over hype their men that they walk away thinking they are the real deal. They will praise a man, yet they are thinking about a man who hit all the right spots during the action.

It is no wonder that one minute she tells you that you treat her body like no other man has ever made her feel, and the next minute, she is calling out another man’s name.

My appeal to the women is not to praise him but improve him. Show him exactly what you want him to do. Nobody knows your body more than you do. If he keeps hitting the wrong spot, show him where the right spot is.

If, as a woman, you don’t know where your G-spot is, how do you expect a stranger to find it. Instead of giving him your dad’s land, let him earn it with your help.

Only you can make your man a beast in bed. And if you let your shyness take over, he will meet a Miss D, and the rest is history.

If you have to say it in a language, he understands most, tell him “wewo ssebo tojaaaawo.” Don’t moan him to Kingship, hold his hand like a queen and introduce him to heaven.

Women must stop having sex for anything else other than the pleasure that it is. I will say this again; sex is one of God’s greatest gifts to humanity.

Till next time tell him the truth in the sheets.