The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been charged with disobedience of lawful orders.

Amuriat appeared in court in Mbarara yesterday and was released on bail. He is expected to re-appear before the same court on February 18, 2021.

In a statement Rwizi regional spokesperson Samson Kasasira said Police in Mbarara is looking for a boda boda rider who reportedly knocked down Mbarara Division Police Commander, John Rutagira, on Wednesday as he was attempting to block the movement of Amuriat.

He said that the rider had gone into hiding but that they would charge him with careless driving and causing an accident under the case file: TRSA, Mbarara CPS TSD10/03/12/2020.

“On the 02/12/2020 Hon. Patrick Amuriat Oboi moved to Isingiro district as scheduled to hold rallies in Kajaho, Endizi, Kabingo-Isingiro town council and Kaberebere town which was successfully secured,”he said.

Kasasira said Mbarara was Amuriat final destination of the day but security had earlier guided his team and agreed on the routes to be used when accessing the city.

“He defied this and opted to use porous routes from Isingiro district through Buremba road in Kakoba Division where he was intercepted at Bishop Stuart University with intentions to go through the main business centre of Mbarara city,”said Kasasira.

He said as security tried to engage him, Amuriat decided to jump out of his car onto a boda boda that was part of his convoy.