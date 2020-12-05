The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns that were scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, to mourn the death of Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata.

Sheikh Muzaata, a controversial cleric, was announced dead on Friday evening, following two weeks of admission at the International Hospital of Kampala.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi, who was expected to campaign in districts of Bulambuli, Bukedea and Ngora, announced that he had called off the campaigns in light of Sheikh Muzaata’s death.

“We were supposed to be in Bulambuli, Bukedea and Ngora with our message of freedom. However, in light of the untimely passing of our esteemed elder Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, we are rescheduling this program to be able to mourn with his family and loved ones,” Kyagulanyi said.

In what could be remembered as his last public appearance, Sheikh Muzaata handed Kyagulanyi a chance to give a short speech during the prayer and burial ceremonies of Sheikh Dr. Abdu Anas Kaliisa.

Sheikh Muzaata (RIP) encouraged Kyagulanyi to be strong in his struggle for change.

Sheikh Muzaata has arguably been one of the most outspoken Muslim clerics, loved and loathed for his directness.

Unlike many religious leaders, Muzaata did not shy away from commenting on political and current affairs in public space.