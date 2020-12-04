Uganda Manufacturer’s Association (UMA), an umbrella association for manufacturers and industrialists in Uganda, is calling for government’s intervention for the continued rejection of Ugandan products in Kenya.

The officials at UMA explain that despite the East African Community market that guarantees unfettered free movement of goods and services within member states, some other countries have rejected Ugandan goods in their countries yet they continue to bring theirs here.

They add that those countries claim that products from Uganda are counterfeit or are smuggled into Kenya. UMA strongly refutes these claims.

Addressing the media at their offices at Lugogo in Kampala, Birugi Daniel hopes the Ugandan government can intervene to resolve the impasse. explains that the government of Uganda should intervene.

Birungi says that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, over 100,000 people have lost their jobs in the country and these unfair restrictions make the economic situation worse.