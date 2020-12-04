The United States of America ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, has expressed concerns about human rights violations in Uganda, as the country gears up for the 2021 general election.

Pictures of bloody scenes have dominated local and foreign media space since the start of the 2021 Uganda presidential campaigns.

The campaigns have seen several dozens of people lose their lives, while many more dozens are nursing wounds in several health centres across the country, as police continues to enforce Electoral Commission guidelines on election campaigns.

Property worth millions of shillings has also been lost in various areas around the country.

The newly appointed United States of America ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, in her meeting with the Uganda Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama at the EC offices in Kampala emphasized that measures should be put on place to ensure a free and fair democratic process that citizens can trust.

“Campaign SOPs must be applied equally & in full transparence. Violence has no place in the electoral space,” Natalie said in part.

Early in the week, Natalie met with the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, where she also voiced America’s concern on the campaign violence and continued denial of opposition candidates space.

“We are concerned with some of the developments. We are calling for a peaceful transparent political process for every Ugandan,” Natalie said.

Rebecca Kadaga assured the ambassador over a good working relationship saying that Uganda and the United States have enjoyed a good working relationship for decades.

“We look forward to developing further our two nations,” Kadaga said.

Natalie Brown replaced Deborah Malac as a US envoy to Uganda.