The National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for Bunyoro region and flag bearer for Bulisa County Member of Parliament, Godwin Kasigwa Angalia has shocked the party by crossing to the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Kasigwa who posted on his social media platforms last night confirmed that his decision was aimed at choosing peace and disassociating from a “group that has elements of destabilizing the country”.

“I choose peace and Sevo,”Kasigwa said.

“Violence is war and I can’t fuel or be part of the team which has dimensions and elements of dis- stabilizing peace in the Country. War in Uganda will disadvantage Bunyoro most due to Oil/gas activities. We need to keep the peace because we’re one,” he added.

Kasigwa controversially went missing following his arrest for spearheading the Anti- Bobi Wine arrest protests in Bunyoro. He however surfaced with a spontaneous change in political affiliation.

“Early this week, I had one on one meeting with President Museveni and our discussion concentrated much on Bunyoro demands,” he said.

According to him, among other issues discussed with Museveni included; The Land rights and compensation challenges, Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Oil royalty, Education; Bunyoro University, reviving formerly powerful traditional schools; Agriculture; Advanced Technology, reviving corporative Unions and changing agriculture to agro-business.

“Basing on outcome of the meeting, I wish to bring the attention to you all especially the NUP fraternity and opposition that I have decided to respect the historical role played by the NRA/M revolutionaries and agreed to cooperate with the ruling NRM Government and President Museveni to see that our agenda is Incorporated, anomalies created by colonial in Bunyoro get fixed, peace maintained and promoted,”Kasigwa confirmed.

“I am no longer a member of NUP, I have joined NRM Party led by HE General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. I thank you all, especially Hon Kyagulanyi Robert of NUP and Hon Norbert Mao of DP for leadership training, mentorship and trust. I know we shall meet again while serving our people in different capacities,” he added.

Angalia before becoming NUP Coordinator Bunyoro had served as DP NEC Member for 8years and also contested for MP Buliisa County.