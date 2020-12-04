National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal Mr. Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has said that president Museveni has no future for Ugandans apart from enslaving Ugandans in abject poverty.

“Museveni has no future for this country apart from peddling lies for the last 34 years he has been in power”

“His slogan is securing your future, what new ideas can his aged government deliver to Ugandans again,” Kyagulanyi asked amidst applause from his supporters.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks yesterday while addressing a rally at Nansanga Primary School playground in Budaka district.

Kyagulanyi who was on his campaign trail in the North Bukedi region in the districts of Kibuku and Budaka told the gathering that Mr. Museveni’s tenure to vacate statehouse and to hand over power peacefully is due on 14 Jan 2021.

“Museveni has got few days to hand over power to the new generation of vibrant and sober leaders ” Kyagulanyi noted

He said that the cowardliness of Mr. Museveni show’s that he is in total panic by using security agencies to block some of his rallies under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyagulanyi stressed that Ugandans have been chased out of wetlands but the same land has been given to the purported Indian investors to erect industrial parks.

He pledges to improve the police and army welfare as well as civil servants by paying them one million shillings per month.

On education, he said it’s deplorable that some schools’ structures have outlived the purpose, so dilapidated and ramshackle.

On health, he regretted why mothers still die due to lack of proper health care services.

He appealed to people to vote for NUP candidates Maggwa Asuman Budaka county MP and Nankoma for district woman MP and Tabingwa Ambrose for district councilor

Unlike the previous chaotic campaign, today’s rallies in Budaka and Kibuku were peaceful as Kyagulanyi delivered his addresses without interruptions from heavily deployed security.