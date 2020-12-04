National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that incumbent Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni has never faced an opponent like him.

Kyagulanyi said this as he resumed his campaigns on Thursday in the districts of Kibuku, Budaka and Manafwa.

In Busembatia, Bukonte and Namutumba, police fired teargas to disperse Kyagulanyi’s supporters as he headed to Kibuku for his first campaign of the day.

In Kibuku, Kyagulanyi, who was clad in bullet proof vest, red overall and helmet told supporters that he came to them as ‘Bobi Wine’ instead of Kyagulanyi because ‘he is a double-edged sword.’

“You’ve seen enough of Kyagulanyi, now let me give you some Bobi Wine. When they shot at my car many people thought I should halt the campaign. I’m a double-edged sword, I now come to you as Bobi Wine,” the NUP presidential candidate said.

From Kibuku, Kyagulanyi continued to Budaka where he met his supporters with little interference from security forces.

Here, Kyagulanyi said that the 34 year long rule of President Museveni had never faced an opponent like him and this is why the government is in panic, according to Kyagulanyi.

“(President) Museveni has never faced an opponent like myself. So many people look like me and they all have a background like mine. That is why they call us thugs because they believe that every poor person is a thug,” Kyagulanyi said in Budaka.

Kyagulanyi further said that President Museveni has only forty days left in government and the countdown had started on December 4 and will culminate on Election Day January 14, 2021.

“Fellow Ugandans, we have exactly 40 days to change this government. 40 days. We therefore stand here to tell Museveni and his colleagues that their days are numbered,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi also said that in his promise for a new Uganda, medical workers will be prioritized and given salary boosts especially when the country is facing a crisis such as the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

By the tine of issuing this report, Kyagulanyi was in his way to Manafwa for his last campaign of the day.