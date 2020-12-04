Facebook will begin removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines from its social media platform, the company said Thursday, as part of an ongoing campaign to combat the spread of misinformation about them.

“This is another way that we are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The social media giant said it will begin removing information about the vaccines that has been discredited by public health experts in the coming weeks.

The decision, which also applies to Instagram, comes as the first COVID-19 vaccines are about to become available.

Britain may start vaccinations within days after becoming the first country to give emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Facebook has taken similar steps in recent months. The company removed 12 million posts with coronavirus misinformation from March to October, including a video post from President Donald Trump declaring that children are “virtually immune” to the coronavirus.

Facebook has also banned ads discouraging vaccinations and promoted articles on an information center debunking misinformation about COVID-19.

Source: VOA