Police in Bududa has arrested National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s private bodyguard, Nobert Ariho.

Although the reason for his arrest is still unclear, it is believed to be in connection with the teargas blast that exploded next to Kyagulanyi as he had a verbal exchange with police officers while on a campaign trail in Kayunga early this week.

Speaking about Ariho’s arrest, Bobi Wine said there is a plan being mooted by security operatives to arrest and detain people he works with.

“We are aware of their plan to arrest, torture, and detain many more people that I work with until after elections. Too bad for them, Uganda is far ahead of them,” Bobi Wine said.

“Even when clear evidence came out showing that our comrade Nobert Ariho never threw the grenade that nearly killed us, as alleged by police, they have gone ahead and arrested him violently, bundled him onto a police truck, and drove him to an unknown destination! The same police officer called Asiimwe, who continues to follow us and cause mayhem commandeered his arrest! Definitely, they are so ashamed of themselves and simply want to prove a point!” he added.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that their intelligence officers had identified Nobert Ariho as the one who threw the teargas canister that almost injured the NUP presidential hopeful.

An independent investigation by NBS TV however revealed that Ariho was not the one who threw the canister.