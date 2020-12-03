The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has canceled the first session of the presidential debate that was scheduled to bring together all the presidential candidates in the 2021 race for a live debate.

The debate was slated for December 4 and 5, 2020 to allow a total of 11 presidential candidates that are eying the country’s top seat to speak to Ugandans ahead of the general polls.

According to the organisers, similar debates were also expected to be conducted in a few selected constituencies for members of parliament.

While meeting with police officials at the police headquarters, Naguru, the co-chair and council of presidents of the IRCU, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu said the debate has been canceled due to unforeseen constraints, including limited resources and the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Dr Maggie Kigozi, the spokesperson of the national dialogue however gave assurance that although there is no money at the moment, there is still time to hold the debate.

The council initially planned to hold the first session with five candidates while the other six candidates would debate on the following day.

Similarly, a statement released by the by Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje on the behalf of the IRCU called upon the candidates and their supporters to continue with the peaceful engagement ahead of 2021 general election.

He noted that the event will not be taking place on the earlier dates citing some of the above issues.

These debates were intended to create a balanced space for all candidates to share their agenda, visions and ideas by tackling what is in their manifestos as they convince the citizens to vote for them in forthcoming elections.