In its reaction to the recent ‘Bobi Wine protests’, police has banned the sale of fuel in bottles and jerrycans.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, police has also launched investigations into dealerships in used tyres.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Enanga said that security forces were caught off guard, as protesters had bottles of fuel and used tyres ready to create havoc.

“This time, we want to tell those who are planning to stage protests that we are ready and these things of getting us off guard will not happen again. We have banned the sale of fuel in jerrycans and bottles during this period,” Enanga said.

Enanga said that the protestors used fuel to make bottle bombs to burn down the city.

Enanga added that the police will work with petrol stations iron out the issue of motorists who might need to refuel using cans and bottles.

” Those who take takeaways in bottles will be investigated before they can be allowed to take the fuel.

Enanga also said that sellers of used tyres are also being investigated to monitor how their business works.

“We are seeing an increase in the sale of used tyres. Our officers are already studying this business too,” Enanga said.