President Museveni is today expected to commission MV Sigulu, the largest passenger vessel in Uganda.

The 300- seater vessel will connect Namayingo mainland to Sigulu and Dolwe islands in Lake Victoria.

“It will help islanders access social services, transport produce, boost fishing and reduce water transport mortality occasioned by rickety vessels/boats,” the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama said.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority(UNRA), the ferry will connect islanders of Sigulu and Dolwe, over 50kms away from the mainland, Namayingo district, a distance previously sailed by canoes and small engine boats.

“The 300 seater ferry is expected to boost economic growth by offering faster means of transporting produce from the islands and linking the population to markets on the mainland,” UNRA said.

The ferry according to UNRA is also designed with a kitchen area fitted with cooking appliances and a refrigerator for snacks and refreshments.

“MV Sigulu is at no cost to all passengers and provides safer means of transport on water,” UNRA says