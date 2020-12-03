Conflicting reports and theories continue to emerge over the incident where the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was blocked from campaigning in Kayunga.

First is an explosive that is seen exploding behind Kyagulanyi’s back as he had a verbal exchange with police officers, questioning them why they could not let him campaign freely.

With footage from this particular incident sparked off controversy online, police have come out to do their version of the story, saying it was one of Kyagulanyi’s private bodyguard that was in possession of the explosive that they said was a teargas canister.

“Our security detail, the crime intelligence officers had picked some images from there and identified the person who had this canister as one of the private security members of his detail. We’ve started tracking him down and we expect to get him. Our interest is to know how he got it,” Enanga told a press conference on Wednesday.

But what exactly happened?

From this footage recorded by NBS TV, amidst the Kyagulanyi and police exchange, his bodyguard, who has now been identified as Norbert Ariho, is seen in the background of Kyagulanyi next to a white car.

By the time the explosive lands on the car, Norbert is seen smiling and looking away, unaware of what is yet to happen.

So if we are to go frame by frame, the explosive came from the side Kyagulanyi was standing on, fired from a gun.

According to security forces that spoke to NBS TV but declined to speak on camera, the explosive was a GM2L – SAE820 grenade, an instant teargas canister, produced by the French company Halestecs.

This grenade has three characteristics when it explodes. It releases teargas which causes an intense explosive noise and the same is seen in the footage.

It is at this point that ASP William Kato, a police officer on Kyagulanyi’s security and Dan Magic, a close associate to Kyagulanyi were injured by fragments from the explosive.

With this evidence presented in the footage recorded by NBS TV, it is clear Norbert Ariho was not in possession of the explosive.

The same explosive was again fired moments later as they take the injured to get first aid.