Cash Chat Limited, the makers of the android powered Cash Chat mobile application, a digital and social media app, have announced adding a live streaming functionality called Cash Chat Live on its financial technology (FINTECH) innovation and e-learning service

In the past, the app’s core functions for users have been chatting, transfer money and advertising but according Asher Namanya Asanasio, the company’s Chief Executive Officer , users of the mobile application can now create high definition live business and personal audio and video calls on the app.

“We need to also state that with Cash Chat Live schools can do e-learning for free and students can use their phones to access their teachers, tutors or schools. It can work well for university, secondary and primary school students,” Namanya said.

He added that with the Cash Chat mobile app, they are building a growing community of great people and technology that makes life better.

According to, NBS TV’s Anatalia Nambooze , also known as Anatalia Oze, who is also the Cash Chat brand ambassador, through the live streaming function on the app, one can communicate with over 500, 000 people who are users of the app.

“With the Cash Chat app, you can do so much more. In terms of education, we have the e-learning and with business, you can conduct and host your corporate and professional conferences on the Cash Chat app,”Namboze explained.

She explained that the application comes in handy during these times of the new normal where COVID-19 has forced people to work from their home instead of going to office.

“Cash Chat has been built with tools that can make you earn money, chat and build your brand. Join and be part of the fastest growing social media platform designed to help you meet all your financial needs on your phone,” Namboze noted.

The Cash Chat app, which was launched on the market last year, has been built with a Bold Cashers wallet to help you save money for future use or transfer money to your friends and family.

The transfer can happen from one wallet to another or to Airtel and MTN mobile money accounts.

Cash Chat is also working with commercial banks, VISA, MasterCard and other financial services providers to make it easy for the Cash Chat users to move money around the world with ease and safely.

“The focus now is that mobile phone and social media users must do more than chatting but also have access to different financial liberating services like savings and earning through targeted advertising,” Namanya said of their evolving plans.